WWE Announces Hell in a Cell Sunday Programming

WWE’s The Bump, Kickoff Show, Watch Along and more slated for WWE Hell in a Cell Sunday

Before the steel cage is lowered, get set for WWE Hell in a Cell with a loaded Sunday slate of WWE programming.

Get the day started with a look back at some of the most memorable matches with “Best of Hell in a Cell” starting at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT. Sit back for a collection of the most brutal showdowns inside the steel structure featuring Roman Reigns, John Cena, The Undertaker and many more.

Then at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT, tune in for a special edition of “La Previa” as WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, Lana, Paul Heyman and a host of influencers from the entertainment world will stop by. The Spanish pre-show will be broadcast across WWE social platforms and on WWE Network for the first time.

The crew of WWE’s The Bump takes over at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on WWE Network, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and Twitch. Hell in a Cell standard-bearer Mick Foley, Murphy, Jey Uso and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley will all preview a monstrous night inside the WWE ThunderDome.

The WWE Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show begins at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on WWE Network and WWE social platforms, including TikTok, and will provide expert analysis ahead of the night’s title showdowns. Join our panelists for a deep dive into the three championship Hell in a Cell Matches and all the upcoming action.

The best second-screen experience in sports-entertainment returns, as WWE Watch Along features a star-studded cast of Superstars alongside the pay-per-view event. Foley, Road Dogg, Jeff Jarrett, Montez Ford, Bianca Belair, Sami Zayn, Tamina and more will help break down the punishing play-by-play from WWE Hell in a Cell. Join the world’s best viewing party across WWE social platforms.

Catch it all and don’t miss WWE Hell in a Cell on the award-winning WWE Network, streaming Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.