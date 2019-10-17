wrestling / News
WWE Announces Intercontinental Title Match For Smackdown
WWE has announced that Shinsuke Nakamura will defend the Intercontinental title on tomorrow’s Friday Night Smackdown against Roman Reigns. This is the first time the two have met in a one on one match, although they were the final two in the 2018 Royal Rumble, which Nakamura won. The match was made after Reigns and Sami Zayn got into a war of words on Twitter earlier today. You can see the exchange below.
Nakamura-san & I were eligible to be drafted together & got picked in the 3rd round by #Smackdown.
Imagine being able to get a generation-defining performer AND the Intercontinental Champion together in one pick & still deciding to pick The Big D Roman Reigns first. Unreal. – SZ
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 17, 2019
Don’t concern yourself with the Big D Sami 🤣 but if you and Shin want to go from 3rd round to face #1…you know where to find me.
And bring the #ICTitle with you. #BigDog #BigDeal #SmackDown https://t.co/6vgIAvilKe
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 17, 2019
⁉️Are we talking about same thing?
If the Big Dog wants to play, I ’ll allow him to come into #MyYard with #treats https://t.co/dcttC8xJE2
— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) October 17, 2019
BREAKING: @WWERomanReigns is set to battle @ShinsukeN for the #ICTitle on Friday Night #SmackDown!https://t.co/EfXfiNquCo
— WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Renee Young Lashes Out At Troll on WWE Backstage: ‘I Got All That Fox Money’
- CM Punk Jokes About His Own Firing In Response To Eric Bischoff’s WWE Exit
- Jimmy Jacobs on Feeling Frustrated in WWE, Vince McMahon Changing Raw Scripts, Sneezing In Front of Vince
- Bruce Prichard on Telling Taz to Tone Down His Stiff In-Ring Style, Denies That WWE Doesn’t Like Using Stars Who Got Over Elsewhere