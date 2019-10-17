wrestling / News

WWE Announces Intercontinental Title Match For Smackdown

October 17, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE has announced that Shinsuke Nakamura will defend the Intercontinental title on tomorrow’s Friday Night Smackdown against Roman Reigns. This is the first time the two have met in a one on one match, although they were the final two in the 2018 Royal Rumble, which Nakamura won. The match was made after Reigns and Sami Zayn got into a war of words on Twitter earlier today. You can see the exchange below.

