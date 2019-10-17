WWE Announces Intercontinental Title Match For Smackdown

WWE has announced that Shinsuke Nakamura will defend the Intercontinental title on tomorrow’s Friday Night Smackdown against Roman Reigns. This is the first time the two have met in a one on one match, although they were the final two in the 2018 Royal Rumble, which Nakamura won. The match was made after Reigns and Sami Zayn got into a war of words on Twitter earlier today. You can see the exchange below.

Nakamura-san & I were eligible to be drafted together & got picked in the 3rd round by #Smackdown. Imagine being able to get a generation-defining performer AND the Intercontinental Champion together in one pick & still deciding to pick The Big D Roman Reigns first. Unreal. – SZ — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 17, 2019

Don’t concern yourself with the Big D Sami 🤣 but if you and Shin want to go from 3rd round to face #1…you know where to find me. And bring the #ICTitle with you. #BigDog #BigDeal #SmackDown https://t.co/6vgIAvilKe — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 17, 2019