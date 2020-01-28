wrestling / News
WWE Announces Japan Tour for July
– WWE has announced its live event dates for an upcoming tour of Japan scheduled for later this July. Here are the dates and venues below:
* July 2 – Edion Arena, Osaka, Japan
* July 3 & 4 – Yokohama Arena, Yokohama, Japan
Announced talent for the WWE Osaka show includes Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, The OC (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson), AJ Styles, The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane), Charlotte Flair, and Shinsuke Nakamura.
For July 3 in Yokohama, it’s announced to feature Seth Rollins, The OC (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson), AJ Styles, The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane), Charlotte Flair, and Shinsuke Nakamura.
And finally, the currently advertised lineup for Yokohama on July 4 is Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, The OC (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson), AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane), and Shinsuke Nakamura.
