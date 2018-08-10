Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE Announces John Cena vs. Kevin Owens For October’s Super Showdown Event

August 10, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
John Cena Raw

– The WWE Australia Twitter posted the following today, confirming John Cena vs. Kevin Owens for the Super Show-Down on October 6th…

