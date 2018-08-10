wrestling / News
WWE Announces John Cena vs. Kevin Owens For October’s Super Showdown Event
August 10, 2018 | Posted by
– The WWE Australia Twitter posted the following today, confirming John Cena vs. Kevin Owens for the Super Show-Down on October 6th…
BREAKING: 16-time World Champion @JohnCena to return to Australia to face @FightOwensFight at @WWE Super Show-Down! New release of premium floor seats on-sale now at @Ticketek_AU https://t.co/cNKL81hBwz #WWESSD #WWEAustralia pic.twitter.com/KoFSpTo71M
— WWE Australia (@WWEAustralia) August 10, 2018