WWE Announces Keith Lee vs. Sheamus, Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax, More For Tonight’s RAW

WWE has announced some of the matches for tonight’s episode of RAW, with Keith Lee vs. Sheamus for a WWE title opportunity, Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax, and more set for the show.

Fightful Select had previously reported that there had been discussions for a potential eight-man tag team match featuring The Hardy Bros and The New Day vs. The Hurt Business, but that match was not included WWE’s announcement.

Here’s the full release from WWE:

Keith Lee vs. Sheamus

Keith Lee and Sheamus will square off tonight on Raw with a WWE Title opportunity on the line.

Both Superstars were in Drew McIntyre’s corner last week for a Holiday Street Fight win against AJ Styles, The Miz & John Morrison. The two titans could only coexist for so long, as The Celtic Warrior crushed Lee with a Brogue Kick following earlier miscommunications in the match. Now the two heavyweights will settle their differences in a high-stakes showdown.

Who will head into the new year with a WWE Title opportunity in tow?

Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax

Charlotte Flair has returned to the squared circle in royal fashion, but Nia Jax isn’t going to bend the knee to her latest reign.

The Queen and The Irresistible Force will meet tonight on Raw in a massive showdown of two of the era’s best competitors. The brutal history between the two provides for no shortage of bad blood. Flair will be out for payback after Jax’s attack earlier this summer that resulted in her extended injury absence, and Jax remains focused on reclaiming her & Baszler’s WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Who will come out on top in the latest clash between the two Superstars?

Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet

Mustafa Ali has made it his mission to show Ricochet the path to salvation with RETRIBUTION.

The high-flyer has been grounded by T-BAR and MACE in recent weeks on the red brand, as Ricochet continues to fight for a future free from RETRIBUTION.

Will Mustafa Ali be able to fulfill his own prophecy? Or can Ricochet push back against the oncoming horde of RETRIBUTION?

What does Alexa Bliss have in store for Randy Orton?

Randy Orton’s traveling on perhaps his darkest path yet but that hasn’t scared off Alexa Bliss.

In the hope of ridding himself of the demon once and for all, The Viper viciously lit fire to The Fiend at WWE TLC. Orton proclaimed that The Fiend was gone last week on Raw, but then found himself amidst the eerie setting of “Alexa’s Playground.”

After her harrowing warning about the possibility for a return of The Fiend, what will Bliss have in store for Orton this week?