WWE Announces Ladder Match For Next Week’s Episode of NXT

November 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 11-20-19

– WWE has set a ladder match to earn advantage in the men’s WarGames match for next week’s NXT. WWE announced on Wednesday night that Adam Cole will face Dominik Dijakovic for the advantage in order of entry for the NXT Takeover: WarGames match.

The show airs next Wednesday from Full Sail University and airs live on USA Network.

