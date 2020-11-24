wrestling / News
WWE Announces Ladder Match & More For This Week’s NXT
November 23, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has announced a Ladder Match with some heavy implications for WarGames for this week’s episode of NXT. WWE has announced that a member of the Undisputed Era will battle a member of the Kings of NXT in the ladder match, with the winner earning the advantage for his team in their WarGames match at NXT Takeover: WarGames on December 6th.
Also announced is a match between Ember Moon and Candice LeRae. The show takes place on Wednesday and airs live on USA Network.
