WWE Announces Ladder Match & More For This Week’s NXT

WWE has announced a Ladder Match with some heavy implications for WarGames for this week’s episode of NXT. WWE has announced that a member of the Undisputed Era will battle a member of the Kings of NXT in the ladder match, with the winner earning the advantage for his team in their WarGames match at NXT Takeover: WarGames on December 6th.

Also announced is a match between Ember Moon and Candice LeRae. The show takes place on Wednesday and airs live on USA Network.