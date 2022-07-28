WWE Announces Latest Quarterly Dividend

– WWE issued a press release today on the company declaring its quarterly dividend for the company shareholders. The dividend was announced by the company on Thursday (Jul. 28). You can see the full press release below:

WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend 07/28/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be September 15, 2022 and the payment date will be September 26, 2022.