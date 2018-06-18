WWE Announces Launch of NXT UK Series, Two New Championships To Be Added

WWE announced on Monday that a new UK series is officially launching, NXT UK. The brand will add two new championships, which tapings officially set to take place for the upcoming episodes. Tickets for the taping will be available on June 29th for the following dates:

• Saturday, July 28 and Sunday July 29 at the Corn Exchange, Cambridge.

• Saturday, August 25 and Sunday, August 26 as part of Insomnia, the UK’s biggest gaming festival, at NEC Birmingham.

• Saturday, October 13 and Sunday, October 14 at Plymouth Pavilions.

• Saturday, November 24 and Sunday, November 25 at Liverpool Olympia.

The new show will see the UK Championship, as well as the new UK Women’s Championship and UK Tag Team Championship, be defended at the shows. As of now, there is no information on when the series will air and while it was not confirmed, it is assumedly airing on the WWE Network.

“The UK has an amazing talent base and incredibly passionate fans that are deserving of their own showcase,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative. “This is the next step in our ongoing strategy to create localized content and further develop our brand globally.”