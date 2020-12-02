WWE Announces Lineup for Tribute to the Troops: McIntyre vs. Miz, Banks & Belair vs. Bayley & Natalya

– WWE.com has announced the lineup for this weekend’s Tribute to the Troops special. World Heavyweight champion Drew McIntyre faces The Miz. Also in tag team action, Sasha Banks teams up with Bianca Belair against Bayley and Natalya.

Three huge matches announced for this Sunday’s WWE Tribute to the Troops Three matches have been announced for the 18th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops, honoring the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces this Sunday, Dec. 6, on FOX. Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy & SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. King Corbin, Elias, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. The Miz SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair vs. Bayley & Natalya Don’t miss the 18th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops this Sunday, Dec. 6, on FOX. Check local listings for start time in your area around regional NFL broadcasts.

Additionally, the WWE PR Twitter account released the following advertisement for this weekend’s special: