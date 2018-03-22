WWE Announces List of Media Appearances Leading Into WrestleMania

– WWE has announced a full list of upcoming media appearances leading into WrestleMania 34. The announcement from WWE.com reads as follows:

WWE Superstars take over the airwaves before hitting The Big Easy for The Grandest Stage of Them All. With WrestleMania on the horizon, don’t miss John Cena, Ronda Rousey, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, The Bella Twins, Big Show and more on a variety of TV shows.

It all starts today at 2/1 C with Nikki and Brie Bella on “Steve” on NBC.

On Friday, March 23, 16-time World Champion John Cena appears on “Ellen,” then hosts the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Sunday, March 24, at 8/7 C.

Ronda Rousey takes over ESPN on Tuesday, March 27. She will appear on “Golic and Wingo” at 9/8 a.m. C on ESPN 2, “SportsCenter” at 10/9 a.m. C and 4/3 C, and on “First Take” at 11:30/10:30 a.m. C.

Rousey’s WrestleMania opponents, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, will join ESPN on Wednesday, March 28, first appearing on “SportsCenter” at 10:30/9:30 a.m. C, then “First Take” at 11/10 a.m. C.

Cena returns to host NBC’s “TODAY” on Thursday, March 29, at 10/9 a.m. C. He will then appear on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” at 11:35/10:35 C on Wednesday, April 4.

On Monday, April 2, Big Show will be on hand to ring the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange at 9:30/8:30 a.m. C.

The morning after WrestleMania, Monday, April 9, the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champions will appear on NBC’s “TODAY” at 7/6 a.m. C.