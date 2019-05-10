wrestling / News

WWE Announces New Live Show in Wembley For November European Tour

May 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has added a new show to this year’s European tour in November. My London reports that WWE is set to hold a show at SSE Arena in Wembley, England. Tickets go on sale on May 22nd through AXS.

The show was announced as the rosters are currently touring Europe, with Raw and Smackdown set for London next week.

