WWE Announces Location Of Next NXT Takeover
November 23, 2019
WWE has officially announced when and where the next NXT Takeover will take place. The event, which currently doesn’t have another name, will happen in Portland, Oregon on February 16, 2020. That is a Sunday night, which departs from NXT’s usual Saturday night events. In the mean time, you can follow along with our NXT Takeover: War Games coverage, which is happening right now, by clicking here.
