wrestling / News

WWE Announces Location Of Next NXT Takeover

November 23, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT Takeover

WWE has officially announced when and where the next NXT Takeover will take place. The event, which currently doesn’t have another name, will happen in Portland, Oregon on February 16, 2020. That is a Sunday night, which departs from NXT’s usual Saturday night events. In the mean time, you can follow along with our NXT Takeover: War Games coverage, which is happening right now, by clicking here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Takeover, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading