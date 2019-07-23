wrestling / News

WWE Announces Match For Tonight’s Smackdown

July 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kofi Kingston Samoa Joe Smackdown 7-2-19

– A big match is set for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. WWE announced on Twitter that Kofi Kingston will face Samoa Joe in a non-title match on the episode. Kingston is scheduled to issue a challenge for SummerSlam tonight.

The show takes place at 8 PM ET live on USA Network.

