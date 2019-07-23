wrestling / News
WWE Announces Match For Tonight’s Smackdown
July 23, 2019 | Posted by
– A big match is set for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. WWE announced on Twitter that Kofi Kingston will face Samoa Joe in a non-title match on the episode. Kingston is scheduled to issue a challenge for SummerSlam tonight.
The show takes place at 8 PM ET live on USA Network.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @WWE Champion @TrueKofi will battle @SamoaJoe TONIGHT on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/94xKEghAzL
— WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2019
