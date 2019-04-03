WWE Announces Matches For Next Two Weeks of NXT

– WWE has set matches for the next couple weeks of NXT television. As you can see below, the company has announced that Street Profits vs. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel will take place next week, as will Candice LeRae vs. Aliyah. The episode two weeks from now will be Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic.

These matches will be taped either over the weekend, or at the tapings next Wednesday.