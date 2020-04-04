wrestling / News
WWE Announces Matches For Night Two Of Wrestlemania
As they did with night one, WWE revealed the matches for night two of Wrestlemania in a series of posts on Twitter. The lineup, which airs tomorrow on the WWE Network, includes:
* WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
* NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
* Firefly Funhouse Match: John Cena vs ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt
* Last Man Standing: Edge vs. Randy Orton
* RAW Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) vs. Angel Garza & Austin Theory
* Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler
* Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Tamina vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi
* Kickoff Show Match: Natalya vs. Liv Morgan
The challenge has been accepted.@JohnCena will step into madness in the first-ever #FireflyFunHouse match against #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/wfpnXarVxj
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2020
