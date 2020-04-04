WWE Announces Matches For Night Two Of Wrestlemania

As they did with night one, WWE revealed the matches for night two of Wrestlemania in a series of posts on Twitter. The lineup, which airs tomorrow on the WWE Network, includes:

* WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

* NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

* Firefly Funhouse Match: John Cena vs ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt

* Last Man Standing: Edge vs. Randy Orton

* RAW Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) vs. Angel Garza & Austin Theory

* Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

* Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Tamina vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi

* Kickoff Show Match: Natalya vs. Liv Morgan