wrestling / News

WWE Announces Matches For Night Two Of Wrestlemania

April 4, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WrestleMania 36 John Cena Bray Wyatt

As they did with night one, WWE revealed the matches for night two of Wrestlemania in a series of posts on Twitter. The lineup, which airs tomorrow on the WWE Network, includes:

* WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
* NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
* Firefly Funhouse Match: John Cena vs ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt
* Last Man Standing: Edge vs. Randy Orton
* RAW Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) vs. Angel Garza & Austin Theory
* Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler
* Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Tamina vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi
* Kickoff Show Match: Natalya vs. Liv Morgan

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WrestleMania, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading