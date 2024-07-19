WWE Announces Matches For Upcoming Return to Germany

German newspaper Blid reports that WWE is advertising several matches for its upcoming return to Germany, which takes place next month. In addition to the premium live event Bash in Berlin, there will also be an episode of Smackdown in Berlin and multiple live events.

August 27 in Oberhausen, August 28 in Stuttgart, August 29 in Frankfurt:

* WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles

* WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax

* Randy Orton, Kevin Owens & LA Knight vs. The Bloodline

* GUNTHER, Ludvig Kaiser, Ilja Dragunov, Sheamus, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton and #DIY to appear.

August 30: Smackdown in Berlin (likely dark matches):

* GUNTHER & Ludwig Kaiser vs. Sami Zayn & Ilja Dragunov

* Sheamus vs. Santos Escobar