WWE Announces Matches At Last Minute For Smackdown

WWE has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of Smackdown, albeit immediately before the show went on the air. WWE announced on Friday night, just 10 minutes before the show went on the air, that the following matches are set for the show:

* Non-Title Match: The Street Profits vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

* Non-Title Match: Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan

* Otis vs. King Baron Corbin

* Fallout from Survivor Series

Our live coverage for the show is here.