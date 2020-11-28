wrestling / News
WWE Announces Matches At Last Minute For Smackdown
November 27, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of Smackdown, albeit immediately before the show went on the air. WWE announced on Friday night, just 10 minutes before the show went on the air, that the following matches are set for the show:
* Non-Title Match: The Street Profits vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler
* Non-Title Match: Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan
* Otis vs. King Baron Corbin
* Fallout from Survivor Series
Our live coverage for the show is here.
Tonight on #SmackDown!
🟦 @otiswwe battles #King @BaronCorbinWWE
⬜️ @WWEDanielBryan vs. @SamiZayn
🟦 #StreetProfits take on @HEELZiggler & @RealRobertRoode
… and MORE! https://t.co/5Pvt0wohLU pic.twitter.com/vPuEeru56w
— WWE (@WWE) November 28, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bayley On Deciding It Was Time to Turn Heel, Fighting Hard To Be Able to Do So
- Eric Bischoff On Glaring Difference Between WWE & AEW, Why Both Are Struggling To Grow Their Audience
- Kenny Omega Thought He’d Have to Retire in 2015, Talks Potential Post-Wrestling Career
- Arn Anderson Recalls Degrading Urination Angle With Steve Austin, Vince McMahon Holding Grudge Against Him