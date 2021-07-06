wrestling / News
WWE Announces Matches For Next Week’s Raw, Will Be Taped Tomorrow
July 5, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced several matches for next week’s Raw, which will be taped on Tuesday. PWInsider reports that WWE will tape the Raw episode, the final in the ThunderDome, tomorrow.
Announced for the show are the following matches:
* WWE United States Championship Match: Sheamus vs. Humberto Carrillo
* Falls Count Anywhere Match: John Morrison vs. Ricochet
* Erik vs. Omos
* AJ Styles vs. Ivar
NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw:
🔴 @TheGiantOmos makes his singles match debut against @Erik_WWE
🔴 @AJStylesOrg vs. @Ivar_WWE
🔴 @KingRicochet vs. @TheRealMorrison #FallsCountAnywhere
🔴 @WWESheamus vs. @humberto_wwe for the #USTitle pic.twitter.com/uoSBvcUj5b
— WWE (@WWE) July 6, 2021
