WWE Announces Matches For Next Week’s Raw, Will Be Taped Tomorrow

WWE has announced several matches for next week’s Raw, which will be taped on Tuesday. PWInsider reports that WWE will tape the Raw episode, the final in the ThunderDome, tomorrow.

Announced for the show are the following matches:

* WWE United States Championship Match: Sheamus vs. Humberto Carrillo

* Falls Count Anywhere Match: John Morrison vs. Ricochet

* Erik vs. Omos

* AJ Styles vs. Ivar