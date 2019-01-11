wrestling / News
WWE Announces Matches For Next Week’s Episode of Raw
January 11, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has announced two matches for next week’s episode of Raw. The company announced on Friday that the following matches will take place:
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley
* Sasha Banks and Ronda Rousey vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax
The show airs Monday from Memphis live on USA Network.
