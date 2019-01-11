Quantcast

wrestling / News

WWE Announces Matches For Next Week’s Episode of Raw

January 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins Dean Ambrose Bobby Lashley Raw

– WWE has announced two matches for next week’s episode of Raw. The company announced on Friday that the following matches will take place:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley
* Sasha Banks and Ronda Rousey vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax

The show airs Monday from Memphis live on USA Network.

article topics :

RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas


Loading...

Spotlights

loading




More Stories

loading