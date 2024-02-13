WWE Announces May 1 Return to Italy With Live Event

– WWE confirmed a return to Italy later this year with a WWE live event scheduled for May 1 in Bologna, Italy. The event will be held at the UNIPOL Arena. The show is scheduled before WWE Backlash France scheduled for later that weekend on Saturday, May 4. Here’s the full announcement:

WWE Live heads to Bologna this May ahead of WWE Backlash France

STAMFORD, Conn., February 13, 2024 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, today announced that WWE Live will head to the UNIPOL Arena in Bologna, Italy, on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Fans attending WWE Live in Bologna, Italy, will see their favorite WWE Superstars from both Raw and SmackDown in action including “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Randy Orton, WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, “Main Event” Jey Uso, and many more*.

Tickets and VIP packages – including Meet & Greet opportunities with WWE Superstars – go on sale this Friday, February 16, at http://www.dalessandroegalli.com/events/832/wwe-live. For more information, stick with WWE.com.

WWE Live in Bologna takes place just days ahead of WWE Backlash France at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France, on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Tickets available from www.ticketmaster.fr.

*Talent subject to change.