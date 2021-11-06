WWE Announces Men’s and Women’s Teams From RAW and Smackdown For Survivor Series, Updated Card

WWE has announced the men’s and women’s teams from both RAW and Smackdown for this year’s Survivor Series, so both elimination matches are set. It’s likely that the rest of the card will be champion vs. champion matches, but so far just these two matches have been announced. Survivor Series happens on November 21 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Here’s the card so far:

* 5-on-5 Elimination Tag Match: Team RAW (Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Rey & Dominik Mysterio)vs. Team Smackdown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, Xavier Woods, Sami Zayn & Happy Corbin)

* 5-on-5 Elimination Tag Match: Team RAW (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella & Zelina Vega) vs. Team Smackdown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi Blackheart, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, Aliyah)