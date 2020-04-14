wrestling / News

WWE Announces Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifiers For Next Week’s Raw

April 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Raw Money in the Bank

The Raw qualifiers for Money in the Bank will take place on next week’s episode. WWE announced during tonight’s episode that the following qualifiers for the Money in the Bank match at next month’s PPV will take place:

* Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy
* Aleister Black vs. Austin Theory
* Apollo Crews vs. MVP

