WWE Announces Miz TV Segment For This Week’s NXT

March 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

Miz TV is coming to NXT this week, with a Miz-hosted segment announced for Tuesday’s show. WWE announced on Monday that Miz will have special guest Dolph Ziggler, the NXT Champion, on a segment for the episode as you can see below.

NXT airs Tuesday night live on USA Network. Previously announced for the show is:

* North American Championship Qualifying Match: Cameron Grimes vs. Santos Escobar
* Indi Hartwell vs. Persia Pirotta
* A-Kid vs. KUSHIDA
* Sarray vs. Tiffany Stratton

