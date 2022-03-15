WWE Announces Miz TV Segment For This Week’s NXT

Miz TV is coming to NXT this week, with a Miz-hosted segment announced for Tuesday’s show. WWE announced on Monday that Miz will have special guest Dolph Ziggler, the NXT Champion, on a segment for the episode as you can see below.

NXT airs Tuesday night live on USA Network. Previously announced for the show is:

* North American Championship Qualifying Match: Cameron Grimes vs. Santos Escobar

* Indi Hartwell vs. Persia Pirotta

* A-Kid vs. KUSHIDA

* Sarray vs. Tiffany Stratton