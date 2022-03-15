wrestling / News
WWE Announces Miz TV Segment For This Week’s NXT
March 14, 2022 | Posted by
Miz TV is coming to NXT this week, with a Miz-hosted segment announced for Tuesday’s show. WWE announced on Monday that Miz will have special guest Dolph Ziggler, the NXT Champion, on a segment for the episode as you can see below.
NXT airs Tuesday night live on USA Network. Previously announced for the show is:
* North American Championship Qualifying Match: Cameron Grimes vs. Santos Escobar
* Indi Hartwell vs. Persia Pirotta
* A-Kid vs. KUSHIDA
* Sarray vs. Tiffany Stratton
TOMORROW NIGHT on #WWENXT 2.0#MizTV with @mikethemiz and the NEW @WWENXT Champion @HEELZiggler! pic.twitter.com/bDRnMaN6Ec
— WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2022
