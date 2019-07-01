wrestling / News
WWE Announces Moment of Bliss Segment For Tonight’s Raw
– Alexa Bliss’ new best friend will be her guest on a Moment of Bliss for tonight’s Raw. WWE has announced that Nikki Cross will be the guest on the segment for tonight’s show. That joins the following matches as segments announced for the show:
* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley
* The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders
The announcement for the Bliss segments reads:
Less than a week after Nikki Cross earned Alexa Bliss a SmackDown Women’s Championship rematch against Bayley at WWE Extreme Rules, The Goddess invites her new friend to her popular talk show, “A Moment of Bliss,” tonight on Raw in Dallas.
What questions might Little Miss Bliss have planned for Nikki, who remains intent on appeasing Alexa despite the warnings of her fellow Superstars?
