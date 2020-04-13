WWE Announces Money in the Bank Matches For Raw

WWE has officially set the Money in the Bank matches that will take place on tonight’s Raw. The company announced that three qualifiers for the women’s Money in the Bank match will take place, as follows:

* Asuka vs. Ruby Riott

* Kairi Sane vs. Nia Jax

* Shayna Baszler vs. Sarah Logan

It was also announced that Drew McIntyre will kick off the show, which airs tonight on USA Network. As always, we’ll have live coverage starting at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT.