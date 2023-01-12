wrestling / News

WWE Announces More Dates For Live Event Schedule Through May

January 12, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Live UK Summer 2023 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced several more live dates for the 2023 schedule, with tickets for all of the listed shows on sale January 20.

STAMFORD, Conn., January 12, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced additional live events as part of the company’s 2023 touring schedule. Tickets go on sale next Friday, January 20.

The schedule includes:

Saturday, March 4: Road To WrestleMania® Tour – Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, ONT
Sunday, March 12: Road To WrestleMania Tour – Madison Square Garden in New York City
Monday, March 13: Raw® – Amica Medical Pavilion in Providence, R.I.
Friday, March 24: SmackDown® – MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas
Saturday, March 25: Road To WrestleMania Tour – Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
Sunday, March 26: Road To WrestleMania Tour – Ball Arena in Denver
Friday, April 7: SmackDown – Moda Center in Portland, Ore.
Monday, April 10: Raw – Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle
Friday, April 14: SmackDown – Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.
Saturday, April 15: Saturday Night’s Main Event® – Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, N.M.
Sunday, April 16: Sunday Stunner – Don Haskins Center in El Paso, TX
Monday, April 17: Raw – Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Ark.
Friday, April 21: SmackDown – Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH
Saturday, April 22: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Monday, April 24: Raw – Allstate Arena in Chicago
Friday, April 28: SmackDown – American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, TX
Saturday, April 29: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Ford Arena in Beaumont, TX
Sunday, April 30: Sunday Stunner – Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, La.
Monday, May 1: Raw – Dickies Arena in Ft. Worth, TX
Monday, May 22: Raw – GIANT Center in Hershey, Pa

