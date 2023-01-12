wrestling / News
WWE Announces More Dates For Live Event Schedule Through May
WWE has announced several more live dates for the 2023 schedule, with tickets for all of the listed shows on sale January 20.
Tickets On Sale Next Friday, January 20
STAMFORD, Conn., January 12, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced additional live events as part of the company’s 2023 touring schedule. Tickets go on sale next Friday, January 20.
The schedule includes:
Saturday, March 4: Road To WrestleMania® Tour – Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, ONT
Sunday, March 12: Road To WrestleMania Tour – Madison Square Garden in New York City
Monday, March 13: Raw® – Amica Medical Pavilion in Providence, R.I.
Friday, March 24: SmackDown® – MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas
Saturday, March 25: Road To WrestleMania Tour – Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
Sunday, March 26: Road To WrestleMania Tour – Ball Arena in Denver
Friday, April 7: SmackDown – Moda Center in Portland, Ore.
Monday, April 10: Raw – Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle
Friday, April 14: SmackDown – Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.
Saturday, April 15: Saturday Night’s Main Event® – Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, N.M.
Sunday, April 16: Sunday Stunner – Don Haskins Center in El Paso, TX
Monday, April 17: Raw – Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Ark.
Friday, April 21: SmackDown – Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH
Saturday, April 22: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Monday, April 24: Raw – Allstate Arena in Chicago
Friday, April 28: SmackDown – American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, TX
Saturday, April 29: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Ford Arena in Beaumont, TX
Sunday, April 30: Sunday Stunner – Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, La.
Monday, May 1: Raw – Dickies Arena in Ft. Worth, TX
Monday, May 22: Raw – GIANT Center in Hershey, Pa
