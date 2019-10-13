wrestling / News
WWE Announces More Draft Picks From Raw and SmackDown
October 13, 2019 | Posted by
– The first round of the WWE Draft saw a few extra pics come in on Sunday morning for Raw and Smackdown. WWE announced that an additional eight picks have been made to shore of the roster before the draft concludes on Monday at Raw.
The picks are:
* RAW
EC3
Eric Young
Sin Cara
* Smackdown
Apollo Crews
Drew Gulak
Heath Slater
Tamina
The B-Team
