WWE Announces More Live Events For May and June
WWE has announced eleven new live event dates for the months of May and June, including episodes of RAW and Smackdown. Tickets go on sale on March 10.
WWE® Announces Additional Dates to Live Event Schedule
03/03/2023
Tickets On Sale Next Friday, March 10
STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced additional live events as part of the company’s 2023 touring schedule. Tickets go on sale next Friday, March 10.
The schedule includes:
– Friday, May 12: SmackDown®– Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.
– Saturday, May 13: WWE Supershow –James Brown Arena in Augusta, Ga.
– Sunday, May 14: WWE Supershow – North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, S.C.
– Monday, May 15: Raw®– Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
– Friday, May 19: SmackDown – Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.
– Saturday, May 20: WWE Supershow – Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, N.C.
– Sunday, May 21: WWE Supershow – Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Va.
– Monday, May 29: Raw – MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y.
– Friday, June 2: SmackDown – Mohegan Sun Arena @ Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
– Monday, June 5: Raw – XL Center in Hartford, Conn.
– Monday, June 19: Raw – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio