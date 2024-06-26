WWE Announces New 2024 NIL Recruits

– WWE announced its 2024 Next In Line (NIL) graduating glass. Here are the seven athletes who made the cut:

1. Bayley Humphrey – @BaylorAcroTumb

2. Darci Khan – @HUBisonTFXC

3. Jeremy Kody – @Jeremy_cody – @CanesTrack

4. Abby Jacobs – @abbyjjacobs – @SouthAlabamaSOC

5. Carlos Aviles – @AvilesCarlos75 – @OhioStateTFXC

6. Jaiden Fields – @JaidenFields – @UGASoftball

7. Sirena Linton – @sirenalinton – @RazorbackGym