WWE Announces New 2024 NIL Recruits

June 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NIL - Next in Line, Cavinder Twins Image Credit: WWE

– WWE announced its 2024 Next In Line (NIL) graduating glass. Here are the seven athletes who made the cut:

1. Bayley Humphrey – @BaylorAcroTumb
2. Darci Khan – @HUBisonTFXC
3. Jeremy Kody – @Jeremy_cody – @CanesTrack
4. Abby Jacobs – @abbyjjacobs – @SouthAlabamaSOC
5. Carlos Aviles – @AvilesCarlos75 – @OhioStateTFXC
6. Jaiden Fields – @JaidenFields – @UGASoftball
7. Sirena Linton – @sirenalinton – @RazorbackGym

