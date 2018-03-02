WWE Announces New Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

WWE has sent out a press release announcing that Brian Flinn has been named the Chief Marketing & Communications Officer. He is the former WWE Executive Vice President, Marketing & Communications, which he has been working at since 2015. He will now oversee all marketing and corporate communications functions, which includes global consumer marketing, WWE Network marketing, creative services, special events, publicity, media relations and corporate communications. He will keep reporting directly to WWE Co-President Michelle Wilson.

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon said: “Brian has been an instrumental part of our company’s leadership team and I’m thrilled to announce his much-deserved promotion. In this new role, we are confident that he will continue to expand the opportunities for WWE, and further enhance visibility, brand reputation and audience engagement.”

Flinn is a member of the senior management team and joined WWE in 2012 as the Senior Vice President of Marketing. He was promoted to Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communications that same year. He was previously the Senior Vice President or Marketing for the NBA.