WWE News: WWE Announces New French TV Deal, Brie Bella Explains Her Fears of Motherhood, Goldust Teases Wrestlemania 34 Gear

– WWE has announced a new French TV deal with free TV channel L’Equipe, which will air RAW starting March 10. It will be a one-hour version of RAW that airs at 10 AM on Saturdays and re-airs on Saturday nights. The show will include French commentary. It will also be available on the TV Everywhere platform for subscribers and the 7-day VOD catchup window.

L’Equipe TV director Arnaud de Courcelles said: “We are delighted to partner with WWE, renowned all over the world for its high-quality TV programs. La chaine L’Équipe is happy to offer Raw to its viewers, which is a mix of spectacular sport and entertainment!”

WWE co-president Michelle Wilson added: “We are thrilled to partner with L’Équipe and expand our reach on their popular channel in France. This partnership to deliver localized WWE programming allows us to provide our unique blend of action-packed, family-friendly entertainment to WWE fans throughout the country.”

– In the latest video from Brie Bella, she reveals her five biggest fears about motherhood.

– While Goldust currently doesn’t have a match for Wrestlemania 34, but he has special gear ready just in case.

@Goldust how many wrestling suits do you have now? And do you have a favourite/lucky one? — Ryan Duarte (@ryanduarte91) February 28, 2018