WWE Announces New Match And Segment For Tonight’s Smackdown

November 20, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Daniel Bryan Jey Uso

WWE has announced a new match and a segment for tonight’s episode of Smackdown, which will serve as the go-home show for Sunday’s Survivor Series. Daniel Bryan will once again take on Jey Uso, who pinned him three weeks ago. Meanwhile, there will be a contract signing between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Universal Champion Roman Reigns ahead of their match Sunday. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso
* Seth Rollins vs. Murphy
* Contract Signing with Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre

