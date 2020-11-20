WWE Announces New Match And Segment For Tonight’s Smackdown

WWE has announced a new match and a segment for tonight’s episode of Smackdown, which will serve as the go-home show for Sunday’s Survivor Series. Daniel Bryan will once again take on Jey Uso, who pinned him three weeks ago. Meanwhile, there will be a contract signing between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Universal Champion Roman Reigns ahead of their match Sunday. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso

* Seth Rollins vs. Murphy

* Contract Signing with Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre