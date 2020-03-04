WWE Announces New Match For Tomorrow’s NXT

WWE has announced a new tag team match for this week’s episode of NXT. William Regal announced on Tuesday night that the Undisputed Era’s Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish will face Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch on tomorrow’s episode, as you can see below.

Also set for the show, which airs on USA Network, are two steel cage matches: Roderick Strong vs. The Velveteen Dream, and Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox. As always, we’ll have live coverage of the show.