WWE Announces New Match For Tomorrow’s NXT
March 3, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has announced a new tag team match for this week’s episode of NXT. William Regal announced on Tuesday night that the Undisputed Era’s Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish will face Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch on tomorrow’s episode, as you can see below.
Also set for the show, which airs on USA Network, are two steel cage matches: Roderick Strong vs. The Velveteen Dream, and Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox. As always, we’ll have live coverage of the show.
In addition to two cage matches tomorrow, we are going to have a knock down drag out match in the tag division with The #UndisputedERA’s @KORcombat and @theBobbyFish taking on @_StarDESTROYER and @strongstylebrit. #WWENXT
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) March 4, 2020
