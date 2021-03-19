WWE Announces New Segment For Tonight’s Episode of Smackdown

WWE has announced that there will be an interview segment with Big E and Apollo Crews on tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX.

ast week, Intercontinental Champion Big E returned from an injury he suffered at the hands of Apollo Crews only to taste the metal of the steel steps once more during another brutal sneak attack.

Prior to their Intercontinental Championship Rematch at WWE Fastlane, Michael Cole will sit down with The Powerhouse of Positivity and his fierce challenger. Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

The updated lineup for the show includes:

* Big E & Apollo Crews interview segment

* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Sasha Banks (c) vs. Nia Jax

* Winner Is Special Enforcer for Universal title match at WWE Fastlane: Edge vs. Jey Uso