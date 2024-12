WWE has announced a new segment for tonight’s NXT as Women’s Iron Survivor winner Giulia will speak.

The new segment was announced on WWE’s website. Here is the updated card:

* Men’s Iron Survivor winner Oba Femi appears

* Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley vs. Fatal Influence (Jazmyn Nyx & Jacy Jayne)

* Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans

* Women’s Iron Survivor winner Giulia to speak