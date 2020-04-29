WWE Announces New Virtual Roundtable Series, First Episode To Focus On Scottish Champions

WWE has announced a new series called ‘Virtual Roundtable’, which will debut on Youtube tomorrow at 10 AM ET. The first episode will focus on Scottish champions, as NXT UK’s Andy Shepherd talks with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross, NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray, and NXT UK Tag Team Champions Mark Coffey & Wolfgang. Here’s the official announcement:

WWE Virtual Roundtable series kicks off with Scottish champions tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. BST

Five Scottish Superstars currently hold more than 20 percent of the championship gold in WWE, and tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. BST on WWE’s YouTube channel, they’ll assemble for the first-ever WWE Virtual Roundtable.

NXT UK’s Andy Shepherd sits down with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross, NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray and NXT UK Tag Team Champions Mark Coffey & Wolfgang of Gallus to discuss what it means to represent Scotland in both WWE and NXT UK, their personal and often entwined journeys to championship glory and what their concurrent reigns could mean for the future of Scotland and the United Kingdom as a whole.

Don’t miss WWE Virtual Roundtable: Scottish Champions tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. BST, exclusively on WWE’s YouTube channel.