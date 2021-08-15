wrestling / News

WWE Announces New Year’s Day Episode of Smackdown In Charlotte, NC

August 14, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Logo 2019

It had been reported earlier today that WWE would be making a ‘big announcement’ at tonight’s Supershow in Charlotte, North Carolina. WWE has revealed the New Year’s Day episode of Smackdown on FOX will take place at the Spectrum Center in the city.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading