WWE Announces New Year’s Day Episode of Smackdown In Charlotte, NC

It had been reported earlier today that WWE would be making a ‘big announcement’ at tonight’s Supershow in Charlotte, North Carolina. WWE has revealed the New Year’s Day episode of Smackdown on FOX will take place at the Spectrum Center in the city.

Thank you @WWE and @ByronSaxton! I had a blast sharing the BIG NEWS that SMACKDOWN is coming to Charlotte on New Years Eve! #wwecharlotte pic.twitter.com/SdU9CYXKXi — Kaci Jones (@KaciONTV) August 14, 2021