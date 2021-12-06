wrestling / News

WWE Announces New Year’s Evil Episode of NXT

December 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT New Year's Evil

WWE has announced that the first NXT of 2022 will be a New Year’s Evil-themed episode. The company announced during tonight’s NXT WarGames that New Year’s Evil will take place on January 4th.

New Year’s Evil began for NXT this year with the first show of 2021. No word on matches for the show as of yet.

