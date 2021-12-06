wrestling / News
WWE Announces New Year’s Evil Episode of NXT
December 5, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced that the first NXT of 2022 will be a New Year’s Evil-themed episode. The company announced during tonight’s NXT WarGames that New Year’s Evil will take place on January 4th.
New Year’s Evil began for NXT this year with the first show of 2021. No word on matches for the show as of yet.
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle On TNA Rushing His Initial Storyline With Samoa Joe, Whether He Agreed With Ending Joe’s Undefeated Streak
- Shawn Michaels Says NXT Is The Only Brand Creating Fresh Stars
- Wrestlers Briefed About Cartel Threats Ahead Of AAA Triplemania Regia
- Jeff Jarrett On His Pairing With Debra In WWE, Whether Steve Austin’s Issues With Him Led To Their On-Air Split