WWE Announces Next Live UK Tour Details for November

– Per WWE.com, WWE will be heading to the UK for a live tour that will run across eight different cities from Wednesday, November 3 through Wednesday, November 10. You can check out the full list of cities and arenas for the tour below:

* Brighton – Brighton Centre (Wednesday, November 3, 2021)

* Sheffield – Utilita Arena (Thursday, November 4, 2021)

* Birmingham – Utilita Arena (Friday, November 5, 2021)

* London – SSE Arena Wembley (Saturday, November 6, 2021)

* Liverpool – M&S Bank Arena (Sunday, November 7, 2021)

* Leeds – First Direct Arena (Monday, November 8, 2021)

* Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena (Tuesday, November 9, 2021)

* Manchester – AO Arena (Wednesday, November 10, 2021)

Ticket information on the tour will be released later on. As noted earlier, WWE began its live UK tour today that will run through Wednesday, Sept. 22.