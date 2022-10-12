WWE Announces Next Two Dates At Madison Square Garden, Presale Happening Now

WWE has announced the next two dates it will run events at Madison Square Garden, with a pre-sale happening now. The next show is the annual post-Christmas event on December 26. The code is HOLIDAY. WWE is also selling combination tickets that include the same seats for the March 12, 2023 show in the same venue.

The December 26 show will feature the Smackdown brand. Those advertised include Drew McIntyre, The Usos, Liv Morgan, Solo Sikoa, Braun Strowman, Sheamus, The Brawling Brutes, Karrion Kross, Scarlett and Sami Zayn.