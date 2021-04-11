WWE Announces Night One Of Wrestlemania Sold Out, Draws Just Over 25,000 Fans

WWE has issued a press release announcing that night one of Wrestlemania sold out, drawing an attendance of 25,675 fans.

SATURDAY WRESTLEMANIA® SOLD OUT

TAMPA BAY, FL., April 10, 2021 – A sell-out of 25,675 fans attended Night One of WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, FL with millions more watching at home on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network around the world.

Adhering to local health guidelines, a limited number of tickets were sold for WrestleMania, with all in attendance seated in socially-distanced pods. Additional safety measures included health screenings and temperature checks prior to entry into Raymond James Stadium, mask requirements, social distancing, mobile ticketing, cashless concessions and enhanced sanitization throughout the venue.

WrestleMania Night Two takes place at Raymond James Stadium tomorrow at 8 pm ET streaming live on Peacock. Matches include Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Universal Championship; Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women’s Championship; Randy Orton vs. The Fiend; United States Champion Riddle vs. Sheamus; Intercontinental Champion Big E vs. Apollo Crews (Nigerian Drum Fight); Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn and more.