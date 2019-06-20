WWE Announces NXT Breakout Tournament, Brackets Revealed

– WWE has officially announced the NXT Breakout Tournament, with the brackets revealed. The company has unveiled the brackets as you can see above. The tournament features eight NXT stars who have not yet had a chance to compete on NXT TV as follows:

* Angel Garza

* Boa

* Bronson Reed

* Cameron Grimes

* Dexter Lumis

* Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

* Joaquin Wilde

* Jordan Myles

The tournament kicks off next week on NXT, with the winner getting the opportunity to challenge for any title of their choosing.