wrestling / News
WWE Announces NXT Takeover For Valentine’s Day
January 6, 2021 | Posted by
The next NXT Takeover is set to take place on Valentine’s Day. WWE announced during tonight’s New Year’s Evil episode of NXT that the next takeover will take place on February 14th.
WWE has not yet provided the name of the Takeover, which will take place as usual from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center.
Love is in the air… and so is pain. ❤️#NXTTakeOver streams LIVE on Sunday, February 14 at 7ET/4PT on @WWENetwork! #NXTNYE pic.twitter.com/MRrhqIZnaj
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 7, 2021
