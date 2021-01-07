wrestling / News

WWE Announces NXT Takeover For Valentine’s Day

January 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover

The next NXT Takeover is set to take place on Valentine’s Day. WWE announced during tonight’s New Year’s Evil episode of NXT that the next takeover will take place on February 14th.

WWE has not yet provided the name of the Takeover, which will take place as usual from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center.

