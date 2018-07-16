WWE Announces NXT Takeover: Los Angeles Location & Date

– WWE announced today that NXT Takeover: Los Angeles will take place on November 17th, the night before Survivor Series, from the Staples Center in LA…

NXT TakeOver will make its West Coast debut this November when TakeOver: Los Angeles comes to the STAPLES Center on the eve of Survivor Series on Saturday, Nov. 17. Tickets for the huge WWE Network special event will be available starting this Friday, July 20, at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, at nxttickets.com. The critically acclaimed TakeOver series of events has been home to many of the most unforgettable moments in the black-and-yellow brand’s history. Don’t miss out on your chance to watch the action live and in person as NXT takes over the STAPLES Center. Head to nxttickets.com this Friday to secure your seat!