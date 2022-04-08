wrestling / News

WWE Announces NXT UK Tag Team Title Match For April 21st Show

April 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has announced an NXT UK Tag Team Title match for two weeks from now. On this week’s NXT UK, it was announced that Moustache Mountain will be defend their titles against Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith in a two-out-of-three falls match on the April 21st show.

The show will air on Peacock and WWE Network.

