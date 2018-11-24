WWE Announces NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool Event

– WWE has officially announced that NXT UK will have its first Takeover event on January 12 at the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England. Tickets for NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool go on sale on Monday at 10 AM through Live Nation. There will be a TV taping on January 13 and those tickets go on sale at the same time. WWE released a video with Triple H making the announcement.

He said: “Two year ago, I told you we were coming to the UK to help you build your empire. Well, you have done it. Because here we stand today, NXT UK is one of the hottest brands on the planet because of you. You have made this a success across the board, the reaction to it has been off the charts, talent from around the world are begging to come into NXT UK because it the hottest things the industry has ever seen.”