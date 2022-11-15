WWE Announces Official Rules for WarGames Matches at Survivor Series

– WWE has announced the official rules for the WarGames matchups scheduled for this year’s Survivor Series event. The matchups will be contested with the following rules:

* Two teams will be contained in separate cages with one member of each team starting the match.

* After five minutes, a member from the advantaged team will be released to enter the match.

* After a three-minute period, alternating members from each team will enter the match until all competitors are inside the cage.

* Once all competitors have entered, WarGames officially begins.

* The only way to win the match is by pinfall or submission.