WWE Announces Official Rules for WarGames Matches at Survivor Series

November 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE has announced the official rules for the WarGames matchups scheduled for this year’s Survivor Series event. The matchups will be contested with the following rules:

* Two teams will be contained in separate cages with one member of each team starting the match.
* After five minutes, a member from the advantaged team will be released to enter the match.
* After a three-minute period, alternating members from each team will enter the match until all competitors are inside the cage.
* Once all competitors have entered, WarGames officially begins.
* The only way to win the match is by pinfall or submission.

