WWE Announces Official Rules for WarGames Matches at Survivor Series
– WWE has announced the official rules for the WarGames matchups scheduled for this year’s Survivor Series event. The matchups will be contested with the following rules:
* Two teams will be contained in separate cages with one member of each team starting the match.
* After five minutes, a member from the advantaged team will be released to enter the match.
* After a three-minute period, alternating members from each team will enter the match until all competitors are inside the cage.
* Once all competitors have entered, WarGames officially begins.
* The only way to win the match is by pinfall or submission.
Here's everything you need to know about the legendary #WarGames match ahead of #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/GRMaQgSsuv
— WWE (@WWE) November 15, 2022
