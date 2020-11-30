WWE Announces Opening Segment For Tonight’s RAW

WWE has announced that A Moment of Bliss featuring Randy Orton will be the opening segment for tonight’s edition of RAW.

Here’s the full release from WWE:

If there is one thing Randy Orton’s mood will not be this Monday on Raw, it’s blissful.

After losing a match to AJ Styles last week for a chance to compete for the WWE Championship once again, Randy Orton is no doubt fuming at The Fiend. Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss have alluded to their not being at peace with The Viper for several weeks in the Firefly Fun House. Now, with The Fiend taking his mind games to the next level to cost Orton, there is no telling how the 14-time WWE Champion will respond when he is hosted by Alexa Bliss on A Moment of Bliss.

As Bliss herself continues to be influenced by his maniacal presence, she will surely have a message to pass along to her guest courtesy of The Fiend.

How will this edition of A Moment of Bliss play out? Find out this Monday on Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network!