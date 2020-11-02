wrestling / News
WWE Announces Partnership With My Custom Sports Chair
WWE has announced a new partnership with My Custom Sports Chair which will see new WWE Adirondack Chairs available with a starting price of $349. The press release reads:
New WWE Adirondack Chairs available
My Custom Sports Chair and WWE have partnered to offer custom folding Adirondack Chairs, available exclusively on MyCustomSportsChair.com. The chairs feature imagery and logos of WWE Superstars Triple H, Roman Reigns, John Cena, The Rock and Undertaker along with WWE Hall of Famers “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Ric Flair, The Ultimate Warrior and “Macho Man” Randy Savage.
In addition to WWE, My Custom Sports Chair has partnerships with the NFL, MLB, NCAA, NHL and NASCAR, and is the only officially licensed, fully customizable Adirondack sports chair on the market.
The product is completely weather-tested for year-round use in all climates and is made with HDPE recycled resin, which prevents warping, fading and splintering. The adult and mini chairs are perfect for backyards, patios, recreation rooms and countless other indoor/outdoor settings. The convenient folding feature on all chairs also makes for easy storage and portability.
All products are manufactured and assembled in Stoney Creek, ON, Canada with over 60,000 units in market since 2015.
